Elijah Wood joins cast of Showtime's 'Yellowjackets' season 2

WASHINGTON: American actor Elijah Wood of 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy fame, has become the latest addition to the cast of 'Yellowjackets' season 2 at Showtime.

According to Variety, Wood will appear in a season-long guest starring role as Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty, played by Christina Ricci, in ways she won't see coming.

Apart from Wood, it was previously announced that Simone Kessell would appear as adult Lottie, while Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van. Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, who played teenage versions of Lottie and Van respectively, have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 2.

'Yellowjackets' tells the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Wood is best known for his starring role as Frodo Baggins in the 'Lord of the Rings' film trilogy. He is also known for feature roles that include 'Sin City', 'The Faculty', 'Green Street Hooligans', and 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'.

He has previously also starred in TV series such as 'Wilfred' and 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency'. Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh C. Waller founded the production company SpectreVision in 2010.

'Yellowjackets' has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards for its inaugural season, including best drama series, best actress for Lynskey, and best-supporting actress for Ricci, as per Variety.