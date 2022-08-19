Arulnithi dares to experiment like no other actor: Innasi Pandiyan

CHENNAI: Director Innasi Pandiyan is overwhelmed as the trailer of his upcoming film with Arulnithi, titled Diary has been receiving positive response from all quarters.

Produced by Five Star Creations, the movie is all set to hit the screens on August 26. “I have put in 13 years of work into the film. I hope the movie too will be received well. Fingers crossed,” he told DT Next.

The film is a thriller set in the backdrop of Ooty and the trailer divulged about accidents that takes place at a hairpin bend in the hill station.

“In the trailer, we have given away less than 10 per cent of the storyline. That is just a knot in the story. There are several other elements and characters in this action thriller that will keep the audience intrigued. It is a proper family thriller,” Innasi opened up.