Arulnithi dares to experiment like no other actor: Innasi Pandiyan
CHENNAI: Director Innasi Pandiyan is overwhelmed as the trailer of his upcoming film with Arulnithi, titled Diary has been receiving positive response from all quarters.
Produced by Five Star Creations, the movie is all set to hit the screens on August 26. “I have put in 13 years of work into the film. I hope the movie too will be received well. Fingers crossed,” he told DT Next.
The film is a thriller set in the backdrop of Ooty and the trailer divulged about accidents that takes place at a hairpin bend in the hill station.
“In the trailer, we have given away less than 10 per cent of the storyline. That is just a knot in the story. There are several other elements and characters in this action thriller that will keep the audience intrigued. It is a proper family thriller,” Innasi opened up.
He added that the locales of Ooty play a crucial part in the film. “We have all seen the charm of Ooty in the daytime in movies. In Diary, we have shown how the mist, the myth and the mystery behind the hill station at night. Aravvind Singh’s cinematography too has enhanced the film and what we are looking to convey to the audience,” remarked Innasi.
Diary, according to Innasi will also unleash the action avatar of Arulnithi. “There are three stunt sequences in the film choreographed by Phantom Pradeep. He is the stunt choreographer for the film and we gave him the moniker Phantom because he keeps asking for Phantom camera for the stunts he choreographs. Adding to his stunts, Ron Ethan Yohann’s music will be spoken about. Be it the intro scene, interval block or the climax, he has delivered his best. Diary will be a technically strong film.
However, Innasi says that all this would have been impossible without Arulnithi’s faith in the script. “He is a blessing to any director. I have known him since Aarathu Sinam days. He is an actor who puts his weight behind good scripts. He would go on to sign scripts that other actors wouldn’t have dared to experiment. When I narrated the story, he immediately got excited about it. I would of course love to collaborate with him again.
