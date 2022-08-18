AR Rahman names his metaverse project Katraar
CHENNAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Thursday announced his foray into the web3 world with his metaverse project Katraar.
He announced it on his social media handles with a short video and captioned it as, “Get intrigued”.
Users can subscribe via their email ids to keep themselves updated on the upcoming projects.
The first project is expected to go live on the metaverse on the weekend. The details of the project though have been kept under the wraps.
With this, the Mozart of Madras joins Daler Mehndi and Kamal Haasan, who had previously promoted their work using the technology.
Actress Paris Hilton, former Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio, and Swiss tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka have also forayed into the metaverse.
