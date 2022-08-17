Sophie inspired my role in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Tatiana

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Tatiana Maslany revealed that the late pop sensation Sophie Xeon had inspired her work as the green-skinned woman hulk in the upcoming superhero series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’

According to Variety, Tatiana stated, “Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there’s a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds, Her music video ‘Faceshopping’ was all about skin, the commodification of the body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected.” Tatiana compared the parallels between Sophie’s music and her double role in the series as Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk.

The Grammy Nominated producer and musician, Sophie died due to a climbing accident in Greece in January 2021 at the age of 34.

As per Variety, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ showcases the story of a lawyer Jennifer Walters who manages her career with her reluctant foray into the superhero world when she becomes She-Hulk.

Apart from Tatiana, the series also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in prominent roles.

Mark Ruffalo will be returning as the Hulk for the first time after the ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

“We just had a great chemistry and friendship, we had the same sense of humour and we were both willing to goof off, It was a great comedic duet,” Ruffalo stated about his off-screen chemistry with Tatiana.

The superhero series is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from August 18, with new episodes streaming every week.