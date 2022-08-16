“A creation manifested by our love”: Bipasha announces pregnancy

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, on Tuesday, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

“A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.