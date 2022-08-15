After Busan, 'The Rapist' bags award for Aparna Sen in Melbourne

MUMBAI: It's raining plaudits for Aparna Sen as her directorial 'The Rapist' has won her the Best Director award for 2022 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 'The Rapist' had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan.

In what can be described as the best timing, 'The Rapist' which is the maiden feature film project of Applause Entertainment, came home with a huge win at the prestigous festival.

Aparna Sen bagged the award for 'Best Director' for this hard-hitting film. Adding another feather to her hat, the win was even more special as it coincided with India's 75th year of Independence.

After being celebrated across festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film festival, International Film festival of Kerala, 'The Rapist' was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August.

'The Rapist' is a thought-provoking examination of the anatomy of rape, the psyche of its perpetrators and the trauma experienced in its aftermath.

The drama also marks the reunion of mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen-Konkona Sen Sharma after several acclaimed films including the National Award winning, Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.