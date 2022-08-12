Vignesh Shivan, wife Nayanthara, head to Spain for holiday

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan on Friday announced that his wife, actress Nayanthara, and he were on their way to Barcelona in Spain for a holiday.

Posting pictures of both himself and Nayanthara inside an aircraft on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "After a continuous streak of work, work, work, here we take some time for ourselves! #Barcelona here we come !"

The director then went to add another picture with another post that said, "Enroute to Barcelona with my wifey!"