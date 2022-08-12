SRK's look from Ranbir, Alia's 'Brahmastra' gets leaked?

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the curiosity of cinephiles ever since he released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama ‘Brahmastra’, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

After the trailer launch, several people speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK’s fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as ‘Vayu’. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it’s SRK’s look from ‘Brahmastra’.

In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As SRK’s character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman’s silhouette starts to appear.