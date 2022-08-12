'She-Hulk' Tatiana Maslany wishes Indian fans on Rakhi

MUMBAI: As Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany gears up for the release of her upcoming streaming series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', she recently reached out to her Indian fans over the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Ahead of the release, Tatiana Maslany wished her Indian fans a very Happy Raksha Bandhan in a special social media video.

Starting off with signature Indian pleasantry 'Namaste', she said in the video, "I hope you guys had a very happy Rakhi."

In line with the sentiment of the festival surrounding the theme of brother and sister bond, she spoke about her character's relationship with her famous cousin, The Hulk.

She said, "Being She-Hulk isn't easy, but I have great support from family, friends and co-workers, including The Hulk. As annoying as he can be, being She-Hulk wasn't quite possible without him."

Exploring the legacy of The Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series will introduce one of the most iconic actors Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Tatiana Maslany will navigate her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

The nine-episode comedy series stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The series will be available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.