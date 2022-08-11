Karthi, Lokesh Kanakaraj to begin work on 'Kaithi 2' next year

"We are planning 'Kaithi 2' next year. After Lokesh finishes Vijay sir's film, we will start," the actor said.

Interestingly, although it is widely believed that Lokesh will be directing Vijay's next film, no official announcement has been made until now regarding this project.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the firm that made the immensely popular 'Kaithi', had soon after the film's success hinted at the possibility of making a sequel.

'Kaithi', which was director Lokesh's second film, after his impressive debut with the superhit 'Maanagaram', went on to emerge a blockbuster, making a whopping Rs 105 crore at the box office.