Sara Ali Khan gets nostalgic as she visits her alma mater

For the unversed, Sara graduated in 2016, two years before her first film ‘Kedarnath’ hit the screens. Sara has a degree in history and political science from the prestigious University.

On the work front, Sara was last seen onscreen on ‘Koffee With Karan’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor where she was seen being her candid self.

As far as films are concerned, Sara has a couple of them in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in ‘Gaslight’. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed ‘Bhoot Police’ and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She was last seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.