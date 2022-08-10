Dulquer says he cried the day Sita Ramam released

Chennai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest movie Sita Ramam hit the screens, shared that he cried on the day of the film’s release because he was “so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting it”.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude to the Telugu audience, he wrote, “To the wonderful Telugu audience, my first ever film that was dubbed in Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing.

“Then, Nagi and Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went.

“Kannulu Kannulu Dochayente and Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget. When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking.

He thanked his fans for showering the film and the actors with love.He signed off by saying, “Yours Lovingly, Ram (Dulquer Salmaan).”