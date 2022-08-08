K-pop band Blackpink announces new single 'Pink Venom'

Cinema

NEW DELHI: Popular K-pop band Blackpink have announced their new song ''Pink Venom'', which will be released on August 19.

Blackpink -- comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie -- shared the news on their official Twitter account Sunday night.

''#BLACKPINK Pre-Release Single 'Pink Venom' Release Poster. Pink Venom is available for Pre-Save now! #PinkVenom #20220819_12amEST #20220819_1pmKST,'' read the poster.

'Born Pink' is scheduled to be released in September, followed by a global tour in October. Dates have not yet been revealed.

Blackpink released their first full-length album, titled 'The Album', through Interscope in October 2020. The quartet is known for hit songs such as ''How You Like That'', ''Boombayah'', and ''Ddu-du Ddu-du''.

