I would bunk school to watch your films: Udhayanidhi to Aamir

CHENNAI: Actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday confessed that he had bunked school to watch Aamir Khan's films.

Participating in a press conference called by the team of director Advait Chandan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha', featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Films is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu, said with a laugh: "I've bunked school because of you. To watch 'Rangeela'."

The actor also confessed that he had watched back-to-back shows and added: "Of course, Urmila was also another reason!" evoking laughter from those present.