GV’s next to be helmed by Thittam Irandu Vignesh

Director Vignesh Karthick, who had earlier directed Thittam Irandu with Aishwarya Rajesh will now helm GV’s film. “The concept will be unique. It is a futuristic film that revolves around time travel and the shoot will go on floors in coming weeks. Apart from this GV also has signed another film for the prestigious Kavithalaya Productions that was founded by K Balachander. This will again be an out-ofthe-box film as it will be made as a live animation movie. Both are different genres that he has taken up,” the source added. GV Prakash also has 13 that will be directed by Vivek and has Gautham Vasudev Menon in an important role.