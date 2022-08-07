Alia flaunts her baby bump in new set of social media pics

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, whose recent streaming film 'Darlings' has opened to a positive response, recently flaunted her baby bump in the pictures that she shared on social media.

The actress, who recently launched her new song 'Deva Deva' from her next film 'Brahmastra' along with the team, took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of herself in a brown-coloured outfit.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress wrote in the caption: "All set to see 'Deva Deva' with the press � & my little darling #DevaDeva!"

A radiant glow on Alia's face and her baby bump can be seen in the series of pictures shared by the actress.

On the work front, 'Darlings', which is Alia's maiden production, has been getting good response ever since its release on August 5 on Netflix. Her upcoming film 'Brahmastra', in which she stars opposite her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is due for release next month.

The mythological-fantasy drama has been in the works for eight years is the film on the sets of which Alia and Ranbir fell in love. The two eventually married earlier this year on April 14.