Catholic church says Britney Spears never requested to marry there

WASHINGTON: The St. Monica Catholic Church has reacted to Britney Spears’ claims that she was not allowed to organise her wedding with Sam Asghari there.

A representative for the church told TMZ that they checked their records and Spears never visited the church, nor did she ask them to host her nuptials, Page Six reported.

However, the representative did admit that at least one spouse has to be Catholic in order to tie the knot in the house of worship.

The spokesperson reportedly explained that the photo Spears had posted was captured from a live stream and was not a pic she snapped herself. The church reportedly knows the couple getting married in the photo, a wedding that Spears had not attended.

Spears recently took to social media and shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in the church, with a caption claiming her original plans were to get married there.

“I wanted to go every Sunday… it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST,” she wrote.

According to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, there is a required preparation course engaged couples must take before getting married in the Catholic church. And according to the Archdiocese of New York, one person in the couple must be a baptized Catholic to get married in the church.

Spears and Asghari got married at the former’s home in June. On June 11, Britney took to Twitter and shared pictures from her wedding.”Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together,” she had tweeted.