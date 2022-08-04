Some influencers stoop to any level to get likes, says Sada

CHENNAI: Actress Sada, who was one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries until a few years ago, on Wednesday lamented that the line between good and bad influence was thinning out and that some influencers/celebrities were stooping to any level to get views and likes.
Taking to Instagram to pen a post on the issue, Sada, who has been a part of superhits like Vikram-starrer Anniyan, and Madhavan-starrer Ethiree said, “With social media booming like never before, with every second person choosing to be a Content Creator/Influencer, the line between good and bad influence is thinning out. Some influencers/celebs choose to stoop to any level to get views and likes. What they forget is they are giving out a wrong unethical message to the younger generations that are naive and mostly will follow them blindly.”
Calling the development “scary and an inappropriate use of power of influence”, the actress said, “It’s disheartening to see morals, integrity and wisdom all taking a back seat in this process.”
