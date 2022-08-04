Cinema

Kareena is perfect, says perfectionist Aamir Khan

Aamir revealed that he has never stopped himself from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena.
Aamir Khan
Aamir KhanScreengrab from the video
ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is fondly called as Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the diva "perfect" on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

In an all-new segment, actor trolling actors, the latest episode of the show saw Aamir and Kareena ask each other candid questions exploring their unknown side.

Aamir made Kareena share a slice of her experience working with the actor.

"He has a thing for perfection. It is not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way, it has to be just that. Unless that perfection is achieved, we are not done. That extra focus on reaching that perfection can sometimes be a bit annoying," she said.

Aamir revealed that he has never stopped himself from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena.

"I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect," shared the star with a big smile. 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kareena Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Laal Singh Chaddha
film Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha
Koffee with Karan 7
Koffee With Karan S7
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in