Director Atlee wishes 'Sita Ramam' team ahead of its release

CHENNAI: Tamil director Atlee Kumar took to social media to convey his best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan- starrer 'Sita Ramam' and the entire team.

"SitaRamam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms", Atlee's tweet reads.

Atlee wrote, "dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music".

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other crew members of 'Sita Ramam' are busily promoting the movie.

The team had visited important cities like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad, so as to leave no stone unturned for the promotions.

'Sita Ramam' stars 'Super 30' heroine Mrunal Thakur and 'Pushpa: The Rise' actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads, while the story is said to be based on a war concept.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' is all set to hit the screens this Friday.