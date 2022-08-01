Lokesh takes a digital detox before Thalapathy 67?

CHENNAI:Letting all the celebration of the biggest blockbuster of this year Vikram settle, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj is now busy scripting his next which is expected to be Vijay's Thalapathy 67.

The young sensation has informed in his Twitter handle that he would be taking a break from all the social media platforms.

He wrote in his tweet, "Hey guys ✨ I'm taking a small break from all social media platforms...

I'll be back soon with my next film's announcement 🔥

Till then do take care all of you..

With love, Lokesh Kanagaraj 🤜🏼🤛🏼"