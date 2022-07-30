Russo Brothers shower praise on RRR,calls it a ‘perfect epic’

The Russo Brothers and director S.S. Rajamouli are the brains behind the most recent examples of this trend - both are known for their action-packed extravaganzas- The Gray Man and RRR, respectively. The trio got up to discuss their different loves for the genre and what inspires fans all across the world, via a virtual meet.
Rajamouli found it both satisfying and unexpected to see the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer RRR grow to become the most watched Indian movie on OTT platform, with more than 47 million hours of total viewing time with subtitles in 15 other languages. “Yes, I was taken aback by how the West received it”, the Baahubali director admits in the conversation.
“Everyone enjoys a good narrative, but I didn’t expect I could make movies for everyone, or acquire a grip over the Western sensibilities”, Rajamouli stated, during his discussion with the Russo Brothers.
“I had never trusted myself. Therefore, I was genuinely shocked when RRR first appeared on Netflix, when viewers began to watch it, when word of mouth began to spread, and when the reviewers began to give it positive reviews.”
Joe asserts that “Action is a universal language. Geography and choreography are involved. Without words, it can be communicated. Therefore, that it is, in many respects, the most accessible to everyone in the world.”
