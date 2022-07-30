'Laal Singh Chadha' producers unveil Naga Chaitanya's role

In the making video, the 'Premam' actor could be seen with actor Aamir Khan in his different looks, as he shared his experience of working with 'Mr Perfectionist' and also he shed some light on how he prepared for this character.

'Laal Singh Chadha' marks the south actor's big Bollywood debut.

Apart from Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the making video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Masterpiece on the way.." a fan commented followed by heart and fire emoticons.

'Laal Singh Chadha' is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Forest Gump', which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Aamir's film will be facing a big Bollywood clash at the box office with actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan'.