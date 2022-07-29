From stage sweeper to director, the memory of Mithran commemorated

CHENNAI: A dimly lit theatre with empty seats for an audience. His hopeful eyes scour the barren messy stage for a place of his own. He sweeps the stage in a way that seems like a private conversation between the two of them. As though, he was trying to say that one day the entire stage would be his.
From a stage sweeper to one of the biggest names in theatre, Mithran Devanesan made it big in the field of theatre. Having directed 150 plays and being involved in more than 350 stage productions, it goes without saying that the memory of this icon deserves to be commemorated.
Chennai Art Theatre is organising its first edition of the Mithran Theatre Festival on August 13 and 14 at Medai. Talking to DT Next about the festival, B Charles says, “He contributed 35 years of his life to theatre and continuously worked to better the art through his tireless dedication and effort. Whatever the theatre fraternity knows today, it is because of Mithran’s knowledge and passion for his craft.”
Charles who is the adopted son of Mithran and also the founder of Medai says that the festival is looking at celebrating the memory of his legacy by putting out two plays and displaying exhibits from his professional and personal life, that will offer insight for anyone who is trying to get to know him.
“I have always wanted to do something in his memory for a very long time and I’m so happy that this is finally happening. Since this is the first edition I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to it taking off. He was the reason I fell in love with theatre; through this festival, I hope other people do too,” he smiles.
The festival is staging two plays- Komaligal by Theatre Akku and Dear Omana by Nikhila Kesavan. Komaligal directed by Vetri is a play that highlights the aspect of violence and abuse women face in different stages and walks of life. The play is a reminder and call on society’s take on said violence. With exciting set manipulation and lights, the play has something interesting to offer to its audience.
While Dear Omana is a satire on the literary and publishing industry. The play is an experience in the sense that it walks its audience through the stages of publishing. The narrative which is in epistolary format is very smart in its comical elements. What is special about the play is that it is an amalgamation of Krishna Shastri Devulapalli’s Dear Anita and Nikhila’s brainchild.
Talking about staging the play at the festival, Vetri says, “A couple of years back Charles and I were travelling in a bus and he happened to share Mithran’s life story and work with me. I was absolutely awestruck by his contribution to the industry. He was determined and passionate about his craft even when people began choosing films over the traditional theatre.
“During such a transition, he upped his game to make theatre relevant and entertaining for audiences. Performing in a festival that commemorates his name is such a privilege for me and my troupe. I feel as theatre artists the best and only way we can give back our love and admiration to him is through theatre itself.”
“I have loved and respected Mithran as an artist. I was even the actor in two of his plays. He will always hold a special place in my heart,” says Nikhila. Talking about her play Dear Omana, she says, “Mithran enjoyed reading new scripts. He was always very encouraging of fresh ideas. I’m sure if Mithran were here today, he would have loved the script because of how clever the script is. I’m looking forward to people seeing the play because we have tweaked it a bit and made it fresh.”
