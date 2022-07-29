From stage sweeper to director, the memory of Mithran commemorated

Chennai Art Theatre is organising its first edition of the Mithran Theatre Festival on August 13 and 14 at Medai. Talking to DT Next about the festival, B Charles says, “He contributed 35 years of his life to theatre and continuously worked to better the art through his tireless dedication and effort. Whatever the theatre fraternity knows today, it is because of Mithran’s knowledge and passion for his craft.”

Charles who is the adopted son of Mithran and also the founder of Medai says that the festival is looking at celebrating the memory of his legacy by putting out two plays and displaying exhibits from his professional and personal life, that will offer insight for anyone who is trying to get to know him.