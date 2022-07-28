Actor-director GM Kumar hospitalised in Chennai

CHENNAI: Veteran actor- director GM Kumar, who has directed popular films like Aruvadai Naal and Pickpocket apart from showcasing his acting skills in films like Veyil, Maayaandi Kudumbathar and Avan Ivanhas been hospitalised in Chennai after falling ill. He won the Nandi Award for Second Best Story Writer film Muvva Gopaludu (1987), which is an official remake of his own film Aruvadai Naal. He recently played the role of a crime writer in Disney Plus Hot Star’s November Story and Duryodhan in Karnan’s role in Dhanush Karnan, which became a huge hit. Kumar is married to actress Pallavi, who was his heroine in the films he directed in the 80s and 90s.