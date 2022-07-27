‘Udhay was initially wary of the title Kalaga Thalaivan’

CHENNAI: The motion poster and title of Udhayanidhi Stalin-Magizh Thirumeni’s film, Kalaga Thalaivan was unveiled at an event in the city on Monday. The event also coincided with Udhay completing 15 years in cinema and also saw the participation of several stars whose films were distributed by Red Giant Movies. The title Kalaga Thalaivan instantly took the internet by storm with netizens debating about the cryptic title. Magizh Thirumeni clarifies, “Kalaga Thalaivan has various meanings to it. Here, it means, a rebellion, a person who is at war. In fact, king Mahendra Pallavan was given the title of ‘Kalaga Priyan’—a person who loves to wage war.”

Kalaga Thalaivan was the film’s title even as it went on floors. “This was the film’s title from the beginning and I had zeroed in on it. However, Udhay was initially wary about it and wanted some time before going ahead with the title. After a few weeks, he said he has no qualms about Kalaga Thalaivan being the film’s title.” adds the filmmaker.

Magizh Thirumeni says that Kalaga Thalaivan is in its post-production stages. “We are working round-the-clock to complete the film,” he remarks. The movie was filmed majorly in Chennai and has music by Srikanth Deva. Niddhi Agerwal plays the female lead.