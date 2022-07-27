Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' arrives a day earlier in Indian cinemas!

CHENNAI: After three successful movie premieres and Brad Pitt’s famous red-carpet appearance in a skirt, here’s some more exciting news for fans across the country! The highly anticipated action-comedy movie, Bullet Train, is all set to release in India on 4th August 2022, one day prior to the US!

The movie, helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, will comprise a stellar ensemble cast with some of the most popular names from Hollywood. With Brad Pitt at the fore, the movie will also star Kissing Booth actor, People’s Choice award winner and Golden Globe award nominee, Joey King along with multiple Primetime Emmy award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Avengers: Age of Ultron fame Aaron Taylor-Johnson, The Boys fame Karen Fukuhara, Fury fame Logan Lerman among others.

While Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a starring role for the first time since 2019, Academy award winning actor Sandra Bullock will also be seen making an appearance in Bullet Train. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also be seen next as Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Bullet Train across theatres in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on 4th August, one day prior to the movie’s global release.