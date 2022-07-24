Zachary Levi unveils new trailer of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

WASHINGTON: [U.S], July 24 (ANI): American actor and singer Zachary Levi unveiled a new trailer of his upcoming movie 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' at Comic-Con event 2022.

The David F. Sandberg directorial was the first to tee off Warner Bros. return to in-person at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, as per Deadline. In a statement actor Zachary Levi who plays the title hero in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' stated that "part two is about "Shazam fitting into his new family." Or as he billed it, "Shazam-ily" When asked by a fan if Shazam would be fighting Superman in the new film, Levi initially said no, but then gave a look that it could be possible. He was also asked by a Hall H fan when Shazam would fight Black Adam. The 41-year-old actor responded "Next question...no idea, no idea."

Levi said "We got this cool look into kids getting superpowers," according to Deadline.

"It's a couple of years on, and (the kids) are doing various missions, helping the city of Philadelphia," the actor added.

"We're figuring out our own identity," shared Levi with "little family tiffs and things." The 'American Underdog' actor also shared the trailer video on his Instagram handle and captioned the post.

He wrote, "Well, it's the moment y'all have been waiting for... get excited! check out the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods..... right here. In theaters this Christmas. #ShazamMovie"