'Shamshera' struggles at ticket window, mints Rs 10. 25 cr on day 1

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera', which was made on a massive budget of approximately 150 crores, has opened low at the box office. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Shamshera' collected around Rs 10.25 crore on its first day of release.

"Shamshera sends shock waves within the industry, as Day 1 ends on an underwhelming note... National chains poor, single screens below expectations... All eyes on Day 2 and 3 biz... Fri Rs 10.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted. 'Shamshera' is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame.

The period film features Ranbir in a double role for the first time in his career and was widely anticipated, given it is Ranbir's first release since Sanju in 2018. Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of 'Shamshera'. Ranbir's fans are now looking forward to the release of his next film 'Brahmastra', which is said to be made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crores.

Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are also a part of the magnum opus.