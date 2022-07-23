Kajol congratulates husband Ajay Devgn for bagging National Award

Ajay shared the Best Actor Award with south superstar Suriya, who received the same award for his performance in the film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Directed by Om Raut, the film featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead roles and gathered positive feedback from the audience.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002 and Zakhm in 1998 both earned Ajay the National Award for Best Actor.

Earlier, Ajay said in a statement, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru."

He further added, "I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners".

Ajay also responded to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning the best popular film award, earning him his win National Award as a producer.

"As the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach to entertainment. I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner."