Rashmika to visit New Delhi for 'Animal' shoot

CHENNAI: Rashmika Mandanna is currently the talk of the town with multiple project releasing across all industries. The actress was shooting for her films subsequently and is now heading to Delhi for the shoot of 'Animal' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

A source close to the actress revealed, "This is the first time Rashmika will be visiting Delhi for the shoot of 'Animal' and other work commitments. She is very excited about the shoot and to explore the city and meet her fans. Due to her busy schedule, she could never visit Delhi but now she will there for the shoot and her fans will be equally excited to have her in the capital city."

The source further added, "Rashmika will be travelling to Delhi on 26th and will be there for a couple of days."

While on the work front, apart from Animal, Rashmika will be making her much awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2 under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay.