Ranveer Singh breaks the internet; goes naked for magazine shoot

MUMBAI: If there is one Indian actor who can make it as a contender for breaking the internet most times, It's Ranveer Singh!

Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe.

His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him.

Well, it looks like the actor took the idea of breaking the internet a little too seriously this time as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue.

And, well, what can we say...the Internet loves it! Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit.

The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.