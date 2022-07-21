HBO's 'House of the Dragon' trailer is out now

According to Variety, ‘House of the Dragon’ is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’.

The show will follow the Targaryen civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father’s passing. The conflict sets House Targaryen’s most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen, it would be centuries before Westeros saw another dragon (Khaleesi).

Variety reports that the series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Steve Toussaint will be playing ‘The Sea Snake,’ Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I.

Variety further reports that while there are other “Westeros-related series” in development, ‘House of the Dragon’ is the only confirmed ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff show so far.