Hugh Grant slams Priti Patel, calls Heathrow airport 'a disgrace'

LONDON: Describing the scenes at the London airport as 'disgrace and inhumane', actor Hugh Grant has said that he believes the UK "has the worst Home Secretary in British history."

Passengers travelling through Heathrow Airport have complained of 'utter carnage' over recent days, with people having to queue for hours and the queue for security stretching 'outside the terminal', reports mirror.co.uk.

Reports have claimed that some travellers have been waiting for two hours at border control and to collect their baggage at the key London airport.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Grant seemingly revealed he was one of the many caught up in the travel chaos as he slammed current Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sharing a picture of long queues at Heathrow Airport immigration, the actor wrote to his 8,11,110 followers, "Dear Visitors to the UK, I apologise for the way you are treated on arrival. Terminal 3 Heathrow just now was a disgrace and inhumane. I'm afraid we have the worst Home Secretary in British history."

He expanded on his statement when a fellow Twitter user branded him a 'half wit actor' and claimed the long queues are the responsibility of private companies, not the government.

"It's a queue for immigration control. Which is staffed and run by the Home Office," Grant responded to his critic. "We're not allowed to call Brexiteers thick but it's a struggle sometimes."

Grant has long been a critic of the current Conservative government and often uses his Twitter platform to share his political opinions.

In August 2019, the dad-of-three even branded Boris Johnson, 57, an 'over-promoted rubber bath toy', ahead of the Conservative Party winning a majority at the general election four months later.

In one of his more scathing attacks on the soon-to-be former Prime Minister, the 'About a Boy' actor warned the then-Conservative Party leader not to 'f**k with' his the next generation's future.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Grant was the man responsible for the Benny Hill theme music playing over a broadcast as Johnson resigned from his position outside 10 Downing Street.

Grant tweeted a message to political activist Steve Bray, who is known for his musical protests outside the House of Commons in Westminster, in order to make things happen on July 7.

'The Notting Hill' actor tweeted: "Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?"

Grant's request was granted, as Steve responded by tweeting a video of the song being played outside the Houses of Parliament.