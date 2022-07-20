‘Harry Potter' actress reveals Arnie broke wind in her face on sets

LOS ANGELES: Actress Miriam Margolyes, who played the role of Professor Sprout in franchise film 'Harry Potter' wasn't too pleased working with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actress revealed on the 'I've Got News For You' podcast, reports 'Variety'.

Margolyes worked with Arnold on the 1999 supernatural action movie 'End of Days'. Schwarzenegger allegedly farted on Margolyes' face in between filming takes. According to 'Variety', Margolyes said Schwarzenegger "deliberately" did it and she still hasn't forgiven him.

Quoted by 'Variety', Margolyes said of Schwarzenegger, "He's a bit too full of himself and I don't care for him at all. He's a Republican, which I don't like. He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do -- but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face."

"I was playing Satana's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and was lying on the floor. And he just farted, Margolyes continued. "It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven't forgiven him for it."

'End of Days' was directed by Peter Hyams and starred Schwarzenegger as an ex-cop hunting for Satan before he can bring about the Antichrist. Margolyes appeared as one of Satan's assistants in the movie. The cast also included Gabriel Byrne, Robin Tunney, Kevin Pollak and Rod Steiger.