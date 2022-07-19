Chennai-based band Oxygen explores genres in its new album

CHENNAI: Oxygen is a live world music band based in Chennai that explores several genres like Jazz, Oriental, Funk, Synth, Latin, Irish, Rock, and Symphonic among others and gives the music an Indian twist and flavour. The band has more than 40 tracks to its credit and has performed over 3000 live concerts.

The band has crafted a unique experience for listeners with their new album, The Metagen Project, which has its mastering and mixing done by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio which amplifies the quality of music and offers an immersive experience.

Talking about their music, C Girinandh, founder of Oxygen says, “Music has the single energy to connect with anyone and everyone. We don’t go by any particular genre. We are trying to not limit ourselves into one frame of music and are wanting to explore all the genres there are to see how they sound when combined with Indian notes and rhythms.”

He says that the band is different from other artists in the scene performing film songs because the band uses its original style of blending different genres into the song while leaving the essence of the original.