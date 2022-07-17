VJ Rakshan turns hero with Tamil director Yogendran’s film

CHENNAI: Video jockey and actor Rakshan, who had enthralled audiences with his brand of humour in the movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal is now making his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema under Yoagandran Raako as director.

Taking to Instagram, Rakshan said, “Soo excited to announce the start of my new movie with some lovely people. Looking forward for the best to happen in this beautiful journey with all your love and support.”

Work on this yetto-be-titled film, being produced by Filia Entertainment and

Kuviyam Mediaworks, began with a pooja. Sources close to the unit say that the movie will be a proper commercial entertainer that will offer romance, friendship, and drama pertaining to relationships.

The film’s shoot is underway in scenic location of Kanyakumari. Others on the star cast include Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame Dheena, Vishaka Dhiman, and prankster Rahul. The movie will have music by one of Malayalam industry’s leading music directors, Sachin Warrier. Thamarai will be penning the lyrics for the songs in the film and Arjun

Reddy fame Shashank Malik will be the film’s editor.