'Katie Kay' Katrina Kaif receives the quirkiest wish on her b'day

The video concluded, with Excel entertainment, wishing Katrina a 'Happy Birthday' in vibrant yellow letters. The video was quite refreshing and candid, and the lead actors looked quite happy on the 'Phone Booth' sets. Katrina with her sheer black fringe-cut with a lighting blue hair highlight appeared to be a breath of fresh air.

It will be the very first time, the audience will watch the 'Rajneeti' actor rapping on-screen and Katrina seems to have accepted the challenge like a queen. The 'Phone Booth' BTS video has intrigued the audience with Katrina and her unique character sparking curiosity amongst moviegoers and fans.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran, 'Phone Booth' is slated to hit the silver screens on November 4, this year. Katrina made the announcement of the horror comedy's release date on Instagram on July 15 as fans showered the actor's comment section with anticipation regarding the film.

Meanwhile, talking about Katrina, she turned a year younger today and is currently celebrating her birthday with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, vacationing in the beautiful destination of Maldives. Apart from, 'Phone Booth', she also has two upcoming projects in her kitty, namely - 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas' opposite south superstar Vijay Setupathi.