Action-packed 'Agent' teaser reveals the tough side of Akhil

HYDERABAD: The teaser of the action drama 'Agent', directed by Akhil Akkineni, shows Akhil, who also plays the title role, in a never-before-seen pose, revealing his tough side.



Siva Karthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep took to social media to share the teaser in Tamil and Kannada, respectively, while Akhil and Mammootty did the same in Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi version's teaser is also out.



The teaser follows the action through the eyes of Mahadev, the head of the national security agency played by the Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Called in by Mahadev to lead an investigation, the 'Agent' (portrayed by Akhil) simply slays it with a show of bravery, chivalry and swag.



The introduction to the action-packed character is followed by Akhil's makeover, which is simply stunning. Sakshi Vaidya appears stylish and lovely in a single scene, and Mammootty is at his finest. The impact is amped up also because of Surender Reddy's visuals. Cinematographer Rasool Ellore's depiction of Agent's world is remarkable.