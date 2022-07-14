Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning for 'Black Panther 2'

WASHINGTON: It has been confirmed that the Hollywood actor, Daniel Kaluuya, will not be part of Marvel Comics' upcoming action flix 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

According to variety, the 'Widows' actor was asked to be part of the second instalment of the film, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film 'Nope', and because of the date issues, Kaluuya couldn't be the part of Marvel's upcoming film.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, 'Wakanda Forever' wrapped up shooting in March and is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Following the death of 'Black Panther's' lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020 due to cancer, Marvel Studios announced that they will not be casting any new face for the role of T'Challa. The sequel will instead explore other characters from the world of "Black Panther," while also honouring the legacy Boseman left behind, as per variety.

The 'Get Out' actor portrayed the role of W'Kabi, the best friend of the leader T'Challa in the previous part.

Actors Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett will be returning in the new instalment of the franchise.

'Black Panther' is an American sci-fi action film produced by Kevin Feige. The first part of the franchise was released in 2018 and gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens. The film received an 'Academy Award for Best Original Score'.

Meanwhile, the 'Queen and Slim' actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror film 'Nope' along with Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The film is slated to release on July 22, 2022.