Vishal's upcoming film 'Laththi' postponed to September 15

CHENNAI: The release of director Vinoth Kumar's action entertainer, "Laththi", starring Vishal and Sunainaa in the lead, has been postponed to September 15.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 12.

Sources close to the unit say that the release of the film has been pushed because of two reasons -- one, the several injuries that Vishal has sustained while shooting for the stunt sequences in the film and two, the heavy VFX work required for the fight scenes in the film.

Vishal plays a constable and the father of a seven-year-old boy for the first time in his career in this film.

He has suffered serious injuries twice while shooting for this film.

The actor sustained multiple hairline fractures while shooting for some high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the film a few months ago.

He had to undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala before being able to shoot again.

More recently, the actor sustained another injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for the same film.