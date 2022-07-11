Vijay Deverakonda nails his moves in ‘Liger’ new song

HYDERABAD: Barely days after his 'bare avatar' poster created a buzz, Vijay Deverakonda is raising temperatures all around with his dance moves in the new song, 'Akdi Pakdi', from his latest movie 'Liger'.

Taking to his social media, the actor finally released the super groovy and foot tapping dance number as he wrote, "The HYYYYYPEE. You guys are nuttsss."

The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AkdiPakdi is now yours. Join the hype - do the #LigerMassStep.

The dashing star's energy in the song is infectious as he enthusiastically matches the beats with characteristic ease. With good looks and smooth dance moves, Devarakonda aces his way through this massy dance number.

The last poster of 'Liger', an eye catching look dropped a few days ago on July 2, created quite a stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster.

Vijay's Pan-India popularity got a boost as thousands of females took on his surname and changed their Instagram handles to include Deverakonda.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will hit the big screen on August 25 across India. Ananya Panday also stars in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.