Major schedule of Mark Antony to resume on July 18 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Vishal-Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony went on floors in the first week of May and the shoot had progressed at a rapid pace. After completing one schedule across Chennai, the team took a break while Vishal was shooting for Laththi. The latest update is that, the Vishal-SJ Suryah starrer, Mark Antony, produced by Vinodkumar of Mini Studios is all set to resume shooting once again. “This is the most important schedule of the film with the entire cast in attendance starting in Chennai from July 18. While Vishal’s portions will begin, SJ Suryah will join the team on August 1,” a source in the film unit told DT Next. The makers will also shift to Karaikudi and other locations in this schedule. “The unit will have a lot of locations to cover. However, the team will predominantly shoot in Chennai. The locations will be finalised later this week,” added the source.

Mark Antony is a period gangster film and the sets would resemble the Madras of the 1970s. The movie has music by GV Prakash while Ritu Varma plays one of the female leads.