From street food to scenic rivers, Kartik has good time in Europe

MUMBAI: Riding high on the mega success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying his much-needed vacation in Europe, and keeping everyone updated as he just shared some glimpses from the trip.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared pictures with his team, all apparently having a great time on their vacation, relishing food and enjoying scenic rivers, dams and skyscrapers. Kartik looked dapper in a black and orange half button varsity jacket with jeans in some of the photos while he rocked an off white sweatshirt with blue joggers in another. He added in the caption -

"Having a Dam good time.."

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star has brought cheer to the Bollywood brigade with his movie setting records at the box office. From crossing Rs 230 crore in worldwide box office collection to being declared a global blockbuster on the OTT, his film is ruling across the world.

The actor has 'Shehzada', Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his line up ahead.