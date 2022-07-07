Andrea’s Telugu dubbing video goes viral

CHENNAI: Andrea Jeremiah who will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel to Mysskin’s Pisaasu recently posted a video of her dubbing session for the film.
The actor-singer posted a video on her social media account in which she is seen dubbing in Telugu for the first time in her career. The actress is seen having some difficulties with the language. However, netizens saw the funny side of it and appreciated her efforts. The shoot of Pisaasu 2 was wrapped up last year and will release in theatres soon.