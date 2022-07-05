Modern-day youngsters have created an impact in me: Pradeep

His previous film Comali too dealt with today’s youngsters and so will Love Today. Talking about his fascination for modern-day youths, Pradeep says, “I think I am able to relate to them. There have been movies that have been made taking inspiration from the past. I connect with stories that happen around us today. There is a lot that is happening in the modern day society and its youngsters and they have certainly created an impact in me. Love Today will be a different take on relationship. Though it starts off talking about past relationships and infidelity, it is a positive movie.”

The title has been acquired from Vijay’s 1997 romantic blockbuster. “In Vijay sir’s film they struggle to meet each other and go through several hardships. Today, it is easy to communicate with the opposite sex but whether the youngsters are able to sustain the relationship is a huge question mark,” he remarks. Talking about turning a hero, the director-actor says it is the other way round.

“I was offered hero roles even before Comali. However, I couldn’t take them up. I used to act in my own short films and acting and directing have been my cup of tea.” Produced by AGS Entertainment, Pradeep says that the makers are aiming for the release in August.