Uriyadi Vijayakumar wraps up the shoot of his next

Source close to the film unit told DT Next that the film was wrapped up in Chennai. The film was shot in two different schedules after it commenced in Chennai in last year.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor-director Vijayakumar, who rose to fame with the Uriyadi franchise and also penned the dialogues for Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru has wrapped his upcoming action entertainer. Source close to the film unit told DT Next that the film was wrapped up in Chennai. The film was shot in two different schedules after it commenced in Chennai in last year. Produced by Reel Good films, the action drama has Arsha playing the female lead. The film also has Shankar Das, Avinash and Karthikeyan in important roles. Leon Brito, is the cinematographer while Kirubakaran and Vicky are the film’s editor and stunt choreographer, respectively. Govind Vasantha has composed the music.

