Raghava Lawrence's second look from 'Rudhran' is out

CHENNAI: The makers of director S. Kathiresan's upcoming action drama, 'Rudhran', on Sunday released the second look of actor Raghava Lawrence in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Kathiresan, who is originally a producer and who is now turning a director with 'Rudhran', said, "Here is the Second Look of Lawrence master in 'Rudhran'. 'Rudhran' in theaters worldwide from December 23, 2022."

The film, which has Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead, will also feature actors Sarath Kumar, Poornima Baghyaraj and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.

The film has cinematography by R.D. Rajashekhar and music by G.V. Prakash. Screenplay for the film is by K P Thirumaaran and editing is by Antony.

Work on the film began last year and it was initially announced that the film would hit screens on Tamil New Year in April this year. However, due to unexpected delays, the film is to now hit screens on December 23 this year.