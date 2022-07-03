'Pathala Pathala' song from 'Vikram' garners 10 mn views

CHENNAI: 'Pathala Pathala', the popular song from director Lokesh Kanagaraj's blockbuster 'Vikram', has garnered a whopping 10 million views on YouTube even as the Kamal Haasan-starrer continues to set cash registers ringing at the box office.

Raaj Kamal Films International, which produced the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said: "'Pathala Pathala Video' hits 10 M Views."

Red Giant Movies, which distributed the film in Tamil Nadu, too reacted to the accomplishment on Twitter: "This Andavar swag is raging! 10 Million views and on repeat."

Vikram, which has been showered by praises from people in various segments, continues to hog the spotlight. The movie hasn't just impressed Indian trade circles, but has left even International markets awestruck.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

Vikram has broken several box office records and has officially become the number one top grosser in Tamil Nadu. This is a fact that has been confirmed by the producers, distributors and exhibitors.

The movie is to have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney plus Hotstar. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu & Hindi from July 8.