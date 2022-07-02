Summer treat: Dhanush flying high in Captain Miller motion poster

CHENNAI: Amid high anticipation, Dhanush-Arun Matheshwaran's Captain Miller's first look motion poster dropped on social media causing tremendous hype.

Dhanush on his Twitter handle said that he was super kicked about the project. He posted, " Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi"

In the animated motion poster, a bike gang dressed like a dacoit with a gun tied on their backs. And a figure, at last, doing a wheelie and flying in the air resembled Dhanush. These actions are happening proximate to a factory in an industrial-age setup.