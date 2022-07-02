Summer treat: Dhanush flying high in Captain Miller motion poster

CHENNAI: Amid high anticipation, Dhanush-Arun Matheshwaran's Captain Miller's first look motion poster dropped on social media causing tremendous hype.
Dhanush on his Twitter handle said that he was super kicked about the project. He posted, " Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi"
In the animated motion poster, a bike gang dressed like a dacoit with a gun tied on their backs. And a figure, at last, doing a wheelie and flying in the air resembled Dhanush. These actions are happening proximate to a factory in an industrial-age setup.
The film set in the 1940s will have Dhanush sporting three looks.
Arun Matheshwaran, after Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, is expected to scale up the action quotient in Captain Miller. The film is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. With GV Prakash crooning the music, all eyes are on him to give out some exciting numbers and background scores peculiar to the 40s.
Dhanush was last seen in Maaran, his next, Thiruchitrambalam, a family entertainer helmed by Mithran Jawahar will be releasing on August. Arun Matheshwaran's previous gory-revenge film Saani Kaayidham was streamed on Amazon Prime Video.